It’s time to stop clinging to the outdated Electoral College

Ralph Bush is worried about our educational system (“Time for Americans to learn more about the Constitution, democracy,” Dec. 17). So he gave us a little lecture about how the “Electoral College ensures that every vote counts,” whereas a democracy would be unfair to voters in Montana. The president-elect lost by 2.8 million votes, but that’s OK as long as we preserve the existing electoral system. Is this the convoluted logic we should be teaching in schools?
It makes me wonder about that other Bush: George W., who was willing to sacrifice thousands of American and Iraqi lives to spread democracy to the Middle East, which became our primary mission when no WMDs were found. It seems we would be better off if “W” had campaigned for democracy in the good ol’ USA and left the Middle East alone.
The Electoral College made sense when 6 percent of the population voted — only white males who owned property had the right to vote. Then they sent their representative off to Washington, D.C., on horseback to cast those privileged votes at the Electoral College. To believe this system is still the ideal way to elect our president is as practical as thinking that horses as the only means of transportation is the best way to travel.
So, happy trails, Ralph. Giddy-up!
Terry Brady, Paso Robles
