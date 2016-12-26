Democrats shouldn’t blame Russia for Clinton’s loss, but it should retaliate

Democrats should stop whining about Russian interference in American politics, because for one thing, it was not the reason they lost the election. And for another, complaining will not stop Vladimir Putin from meddling. Instead, we should be doing the same to them. Because like it or not, we are in a cold war with Putin’s Russia, and if they play dirty with us, we should do the same to them.
The reason the Democrats lost the election was because their candidate was so disliked. A lot of Democrats voted for her only because they wanted to defeat Trump. While Clinton received votes she did not need, she failed to get the votes that she did need to win the election. This was because the Clinton campaign was out of touch with the majority of the American public and they failed to give the voters a good reason why they should vote for Clinton. A housewife in a “Rust Belt” state cares more about being able to clothe and feed her family than she cares about the gender of the president.
John DeYulia, Nipomo
