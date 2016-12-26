Trump’s Cabinet picks are proof his supporters got conned

To all of you who voted for Trump, let’s do a short review: He promised you that he would throw out the elites in D.C.; he told you the generals were incompetent; he told you that he hated Goldman Sachs, and that they could not control him. He also told you he supported an increase in the minimum wage, then appointed a Secretary of Labor who opposes it. He told you that he would not touch Medicare or Social Security, then appointed someone who wants to destroy both of those programs.
His Cabinet is made up of billionaire “elites,” Goldman Sachs executives and generals. Don’t you think it’s time to tell yourself that you got conned? He has gone against almost everything that he promised you, and none of his appointments give a damn about the middle class. You elected this con artist. Look how he is rewarding you.
I suspect many of you will attempt to deny what I have said. Unfortunately, those are the facts — not my opinion, but the facts. Check out who his appointments are if you don’t know. It’s time you started dealing with the facts, and not the lies.
Thomas Schaffer, San Luis Obispo
