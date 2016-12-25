In season of lights, Standing Rock supporters light the path

It was wonderful and appropriate in this season of lights and giving to read the article by AnnMarie Cornejo regarding San Luis Obispo County residents going to Standing Rock (“Standing with Standing Rock: SLO County residents join Dakota Access Pipeline protest,” Dec. 20).
What a beautiful gift and lesson Roberto Monge gave his daughter Liliana. Their support and participation, and that of Erin Inglish and Brittany App, are examples of noble human behavior, caring, sharing and standing for what’s right.
Their volunteer spirit and courage are inspirational. Roberto, Liliana, Erin and Brittany, thank you for lighting a path.
Tom Cochrun, Cambria
Comments