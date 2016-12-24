Looking to sign up for a San Luis Coastal home loan

San Luis Coastal Unified trustees are now in the home loan business and offering rates at 2.6 percent (“San Luis Coastal school district gives superintendent $950,000 home loan,” Dec. 17). Where do I sign up?
I haven’t seen a home loan for this rate lately, so where did they come up with this as a match to existing rates? Eric Prater makes at least four times any other good paying job here (which are very few), and he has not been able to buy a home since 2010?
I’m tired of hearing that we have to pay these outrageous salaries to keep these great people. There are many other people capable of doing these jobs. I’m sure there are a lot of other people who would like to get a $950,000 loan at 2.6 percent so they could own a house here, too. Is Prater just giving up $50,000 of his salary until 2021 in lieu of putting down 20 percent like everyone else? Is he putting down any other money? Is he blackmailing the trustees by saying he has better offers and will leave if he doesn’t get the loan? If so, let him leave; there is always someone to replace him.
Richard Mullikin, Atascadero
