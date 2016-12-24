Yiannopoulos controversy isn’t about free speech; it’s about restraining hatred

When a controversial figure such as Milo Yiannopoulos is invited to speak in our community, the question of who should be invited and who should not inevitably comes up. Where do we draw the line? For example, should the university invite a representative of the KKK or possibly filmmaker Michael Moore to speak?
I believe that the line is really quite clear. A speaker who espouses bigotry or violence is, in my opinion, on the wrong side of the line in contrast with someone who simply holds a strong political opinion. It is not about censorship or free speech. History shows us what can happen when hatred is unleashed, and it never turns out well.
Bob Vessely, San Luis Obispo
Comments