Thanks to all who helped with Loaves and Fishes holiday food drive

It’s that time of year to say “thank you” to all the great people who helped with this year’s Atascadero Loaves and Fishes Annual Holiday Food Drive. So many people are involved, it is impossible to name them all. However, from my perspective, I would like to thank all of the drivers who moved empty boxes to our storage facility, the drivers who picked up full boxes at Vons, Smart & Final and Grocery Outlet and finally, the drivers who moved the completed boxes to the Armory. To all of the schools that participated in gathering food items for this drive, we collected over 130 filled boxes.
To numerous organizations that gathered bags and boxes of food for our clients: The total this year was fantastic, over 460 boxes of food that were then distributed to over 325 families in our area.
Great job, everyone!
Herb Klein, Atascadero
