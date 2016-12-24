Following the daily drama of the upcoming Trump presidency

“As the Trump Turns”: In the last episode we saw Donald Trump “being presidential” by meeting with President Barack Obama, trying to select his Cabinet, and saying that climate change exists. In this week’s show, we have voting scams and Twitter rant explosions. Tune in again next week for more establishment swamp creature appointments and cozy scenes with Wall Street honchos. Plus, “The Vlad” Putin will have a co-starring role for the next few years. Stay tuned!
Helen Anderson, San Luis Obispo
