Progressivism is an expansion of freedoms, not loss

Regarding Mike Morgan’s letter “Reflecting on America in the ’50s” (Dec. 20) and his assertion that progressive agendas over the past 30 years (and particularly the past eight) have resulted in “the most atrocious loss of freedom America has seen since the Constitution was penned”: Please specify which “precious freedoms” have been taken away?
Are you referring to the freedom to pollute and dump toxic waste? Perhaps the freedom of employers and business owners to discriminate in hiring and providing services to people based on gender, race, religion and/or sexual orientation? The freedom to sexually harass women, bully those less powerful or commit acts of hate against ethnic minorities and members of our LGBT community? Could it be the freedom to purchase, without restriction, weapons of war never intended for use by civilian populations?
Please enlighten us, Mr. Morgan, because when I look back on the past 30 years, I don’t see many “precious freedoms” taken away by progressives. What I do see is an attempt to better preserve our environment and expand the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, to more fully include women, ethnic and religious minorities, and Americans of all sexual orientations.
Kevin Zimmer, Atascadero
