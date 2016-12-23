Bravo to the multitalented kids of the Central Coast

The article in the Dec. 20 edition about Cross Country Runner of the Year Malia Simon is the latest in a series of hope-inspiring reports about the great kids who live on the Central Coast.
Over the years, I have marveled at the accomplishments and talents of the student athletes, debaters, robotics teams, agricultural specialists, auto-mechanic specialists, etc., that come out of our communities. Invariably, like the multitalented Malia Simon, the students are smart, interesting and interested in many areas. Valedictorian, charitable entrepreneur, inventor, musician, writer, filmmaker, are all common themes I have seen in descriptions of these kids. I’m thrilled to read about their thoughtfulness, maturity and aspirations.
Kudos to those hardworking kids, wonderful parents and dedicated teachers who team up to develop the best that our society can offer. The stories invigorate and rejuvenate me, giving me optimism and hope! Thanks, kids.
Peter Romwall, Morro Bay
