Safe nuclear power shouldn’t be phased out

What can only be deemed a baseless prejudice has hindered California’s effort to increase carbon-free electricity thorough the most effective, safe means — nuclear power.
Now, other states like Illinois and New York are examining this prejudice and finding it totally wrong and counterproductive for switching to carbon-free power.
40 years ago, certain groups warned of dreadful accidents should the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant be built. To their disappointment, not one disaster they predicted has come to pass.
But the constant haranguing of PG&E has led to the company’s decision to close this perfect operation 40 years before it needs to be shut. The result will be a $1 billion annual income loss to the SLO area and a loss of about $30 million in property taxes to pay for schools, police, parks, fire and other vital local services.
Local business and industry, local school systems, local civic organizations, the Chamber of Commerce and every other entity who cares about our area, including individuals, should file a protest with the California PUC, which is now deliberating the fate of our clean, successful Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
William Gloege, Santa Maria
