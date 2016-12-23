Cal Poly needs to have zero tolerance for hateful speech

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs Pause

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:28 SLO woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family at the Madonna Inn

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness