Insurance companies only have their own interests in mind

Why are Republicans in Congress so intent on getting rid of Obamacare? Are they so heartless? About 30 million people will lose their right to have health care.
The answer is that lawmakers get paid to believe the lies from insurance companies. They are told that the Affordable Care Act is evil — too expensive. The truth is that ACA is only evil to those who sell insurance because the law has regulations that limit what insurance companies can charge. But insurance companies want Americans to believe their lies so they can go back to denying coverage for pre-existing illnesses or other made-up excuses for not paying claims.
Mary Wood, San Luis Obispo
