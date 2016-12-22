For Trump, policies and politeness come second to winning

When asked if he thought that some of his “rhetoric” might have gone too far, Donald Trump said, “No, I won.” Obviously, his only goal was to win. How he won made no difference at all. We’re hearing about second- and third-graders telling their black and brown classmates that Trump won — so they better pack their bags. So what? He won.
Trump came on like gangbusters. We had never seen any presidential candidate like him. Brash, abusive, irreverent, unapologetic: Build a wall. Lock her up. Emails.
It was pure performance art in a time when “reality shows” are nothing more than one outrageous act outdoing the one before it, targeted at those who find outrageousness entertaining. But he won.
He seemed to know just what to say and when to say it, but never bothered us with details. We were having too much fun to care! Lock her up! Lock her up! And he won.
We have no idea what Trump is going to do now. All we have is his one-liners, and he’s already started backpedaling on those. Lock her up! Or … maybe not.
He sold us snake oil. So what? He won.
Allen Thompson, Grover Beach
