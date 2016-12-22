Doing more to stop the wave of hate crimes

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors actual police reports, there were 867 hate crimes in the 10 days following Donald Trump’s election. Many were acts of vandalism, such as swastikas and racial slurs painted on schools, mosques and predominately black churches, but there have also been numerous assaults on Muslims and immigrants.
Many of us would like to do more to stop this wave of hate crime than wear a safety pin, and in California it is legal to make a citizen’s arrest without a warrant to stop a felony or a misdemeanor breach of the peace in progress. Always announce that you are making the citizen’s arrest and use only as much force as necessary to detain the suspect until police arrive. You may be subject to a lawsuit if excessive use of force can be proven, but that would be decided by a jury of your peers.
If you see something, do something!
Steve Felten, Paso Robles
