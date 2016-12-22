Letters to the Editor

December 22, 2016 7:43 PM

Leonard Pitts’ column is a reminder to ‘keep on hammering’

I am a great fan of Leonard Pitts. I read his article each week and I felt his Dec. 11 column was especially good (“Challenged by the hope of my elders”). I am an 85-year-old white Christian woman, and although Mr. Pitts may feel that since I am not African-American I don’t have the right to feel as he does, each time a police officer shoots an unarmed black man or child I feel “sick at being let down” again!

This election has made me also feel let down. Everything my husband (he is gone now) and I believed in and worked for through our denomination (United Methodist) and professionally (we were in education) has been repudiated, although I know that isn’t true. It’s like having the wind knocked out of you, and I still cannot catch my breath. He says “I have hammered as best I know how.” We have to keep on hammering, Mr. Pitts, and our voices must not be silenced!

Maggie Fertschneider, Atascadero

