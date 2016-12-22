If you’re silent against Trump’s injustice, you’re responsible

Regarding all the letters to the editor from those requesting everyone unite behind Trump and/or “give him a chance”: Please stop! Many of us are unequivocally unable to do this. Let me tell you why.
If you voted for Trump and do not consider yourself a racist, a homophobe, a misogynist, a xenophobe, nor a liar, consider the following quote: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” — Desmond Tutu
When you stand silent in the face of injustice, you are guilty of injustice. You are not innocent, and this is your burden to correct.
Behaviors and words clearly demonstrating racism, lying, assaulting and harassing women, verbally abusing Mexicans, Muslims, veterans’ families and those with disabilities must be denounced. Standing silent is standing in approval. Those of us who could not vote for Trump (yes, from all parties), cannot unite behind this face of injustice. Would you unite behind an oppressor? I’ll unite against injustice.
Diane Glaser, Shell Beach
Comments