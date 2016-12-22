Letters to the Editor

December 22, 2016 7:41 PM

Don’t forget: Donald Trump is another out-of-touch Manhattanite

Mr. Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post ( ‘Hamilton’ and the implosion of the left,” Nov. 23) would do well to remember that Donald Trump (who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton) is himself a wealthy, out-of-touch Manhattanite who could afford to host a private showing of “Hamilton,” much less an $849 ticket to the show.

And apparently the man he chose as his vice president also has no problem spending $849 per ticket for himself and his family. So much for the “people’s” president.

Diane W. Mayfield, Templeton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos