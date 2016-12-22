Don’t forget: Donald Trump is another out-of-touch Manhattanite

Mr. Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post (“ ‘Hamilton’ and the implosion of the left,” Nov. 23) would do well to remember that Donald Trump (who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton) is himself a wealthy, out-of-touch Manhattanite who could afford to host a private showing of “Hamilton,” much less an $849 ticket to the show.
And apparently the man he chose as his vice president also has no problem spending $849 per ticket for himself and his family. So much for the “people’s” president.
Diane W. Mayfield, Templeton
