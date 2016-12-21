Hack of Democrats revealed a corrupt, godless party

I am so tired of this Russian hacking issue. The question is not who exposed the “truth,” the question is what the “truth” exposed — and it exposed a corrupt, godless, criminal Democratic Party from top to bottom.
When Donald Trump takes office, the Democrats will be reduced to the irrelevance they so righteously deserve. The damage they have done will take decades to repair, but at least we will have a president and Congress that is pro-American, pro-Constitution and pro-God.
Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough!
Michael A. Pacer, Paso Robles
Comments