Proud to see history-loving mother on cover of San Luis Obispo book

I just picked up “Volume Two, San Luis Obispo County” from The Tribune, and was pleasantly surprised at the cover picture. In front is my mother, Pauline Dubin, pouring tea for my sister, Kathleen Dubin, and waiting right behind with cup in hand is my brother, Michael Dubin.
This picture was taken in 1955 for Mom’s article about the Pismo Beach Clam Festival appearing in the Lipton magazine. She published many articles for smaller magazines throughout her lifetime, but her favorite subject was local history. Mom had several articles appearing in La Vista, The Journal of Central Coast History, which was published in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Although our mother was a native of Pennsylvania, when she moved here in the mid-1920s at age 22, she took an immediate interest in all things San Luis Obispo. She was Fiesta de las Flores queen in 1928 and Grand Marshall of La Fiesta in 1978, was a founding member of the local Young Ladies Institute, was active in the Monday Club and community concert series and, along with our father, was an original member of the San Luis Obispo County Historical Society.
Mary Ann King, San Luis Obispo
