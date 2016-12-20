Tribune should feature current affairs over sensational murders

This is a response to your edition on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. I am disappointed and saddened by this issue. There were two major articles featured on the front page, one on a past murder case (1987), the second on a more current one.
There was no mention, not even on a side bar, of an amazing article, “Brown: ‘California will launch its own damn satellite’ ” by Christopher Cadelago. The governor’s speech was held at the American Geophysical Union Conference in San Francisco. We (myself included) often know the names of mass murders, or follow murder cases, but fail to recognize imminent or prominent scientists and what they have to say. I think the time has come to feature current affairs over sensationalism.
We are born curious and eager to be a part of the world we live in. Now, as adults, we need to focus our energy on answers to the major issues of the day and to question authority, not passively let others become the authority that govern our lives. Get active, get real and ask why.
Shirley Burton, Atascadero
