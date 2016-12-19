Hope’s Village is a community-first solution to homelessness

There are many worthwhile people, agencies and organizations in San Luis Obispo trying to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are homeless. Temporary housing solutions, such as the new shelter in San Luis Obispo, are vital — however, we must not stop there.
Permanent housing solutions that do not rely on government assistance, such as Hope’s Village of SLO, a proposed tiny home community, are necessary and will provide people with a safe, healthy living environment, but more importantly, a community of support. Low-cost, self-sustaining tiny home communities that provide resident support and assistance are part of a “Community First!” anti-homelessness strategy that is working all over the country and can work here, too. Please support a more permanent housing solution that will not rely on unreliable government funding. Getting people off the street is a financial win for our local communities, too.
Let our mayor, Board of Supervisors and City Council know that you want to see Hope’s Village of SLO become a reality. Please visit Hope’s Village of SLO website at www.hopesvillageofslo.com to see how you can help our neighbors who are homeless. Hope’s Village is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization.
Athena Meisheid, Arroyo Grande
