Holidays are a great time to donate to your local library

Thank you to The Tribune Editorial Board for the Sunday, Dec. 11, article on the Opinion page, “This holiday season, take 12 days to give back.”
For the “Third Day: Three French Hens. Expand someone’s horizons by donating three books to local library or by joining your local Friends of the Library organization”:
As a member of the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library, I encourage citizens to donate to our local SLO library, whether it is three books or a box of books, by calling the library number 805-781-5991 for donation locations. Use the website www.slofol.org to see the many ways our Friends help our SLO library. Or www.slofol.org/membership to become a member of our 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The SLO library will be reopening with many wonderful changes for patrons in the year 2017.
Rosemary Baxter, San Luis Obispo
Comments