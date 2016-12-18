Encourage electors to do their duty and vote against Trump

Tom Fulks’ poetic alarm, “Duty, honor, country” (Dec. 10) is a stirring call to all Americans. One is reminded of earlier challenges such as suffrage, civil rights, etc., when patriots resisted authority for a higher good.
Millions are aghast when Donald Trump derides the CIA, demeans security briefings and dismisses Russian interference in our election. He refuses to educate himself about issues. His use of words indicates he doesn’t read. He lacks a clear moral code. But the election is not yet over.
On Dec. 19, the Electoral College meets to choose the next president. The college was created to protect the union from an unstable and dangerous presidency. Each elector has the duty to uphold the honor as well as the security of the American people with their vote. They can choose another candidate.
How many electors have this kind of courage? There comes a time when we all must ask ourselves who it is we really are. It is never an easy choice.
You can support them by signing petitions online. While California electors are committed to Secretary Hillary Clinton, electors from other states should be encouraged to affirm duty, honor and country.
Susan Pyburn, San Luis Obispo
Comments