If PG&E wants to shut down Diablo Canyon, that’s their business

I cannot believe the businesses and the whiners that are complaining about PG&E shutting down “their” nuclear power plant, i.e. Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant!
Some of these complainers are the ones that did not support nuclear power in this area, and did not want Diablo Canyon to start up!
These are now some of the same folks that do not want it to shut down?
And I feel sorry for these folks and businesses that say they will be losing money when they close Diablo Canyon.
These businesses and people got on their high horse and lived lavishly on Diablo Canyon money, all the time wanting more …
Too bad! And if PG&E wants to shut down their nuclear power plant, it is their business to do so.
Like I said before, there are four things in life that are real now:
1. Death.
2. Taxes.
3. Trump is president.
4. Diablo Canyon is shutting down!
So quit whining!
John Hanna, Arroyo Grande
Comments