‘Rex Morgan, M.D.’ draws attention to issue of school bus safety

Thank you for running the “Rex Morgan, M.D.” comic strip series currently drawing attention to the problem of drivers not stopping for buses that have flashing red lights and a stop sign deployed. The fictional case of the doctor’s daughter being hit and seriously injured by an impatient driver who ignores the lights is a good reminder of the reason to stop.
I have seen drivers rush past such school buses three times since the beginning of the school year. It takes only a few more minutes to wait for the bus. This is a safety issue, and it is the law. You do not want to be the driver who puts a child in the hospital.
Margaret Schaefer, Paso Robles
