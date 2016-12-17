SLO County residents should be cautious when dropping checks into mailboxes

Warning: My husband mailed the first-of-the-month bill payments at the drive-up mailboxes in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach post office just off James Way. Four days ago, we were called by the branch of our bank in Goleta with a question about a check that was presented for cashing. The teller was alert and noticed something about the payee name that looked wrong. In the course of the query, the person trying to cash the check left the bank.
They have a picture of him, and I expect he will be caught. We filed police reports, etc., and changed our bank account. We found that there have been multiple incidents of mail being stolen out of the remote boxes in Pismo and probably other post offices.
Please mail your letters and cards inside the post office itself. We were lucky and have not lost any money, but others have been less fortunate.
Carol Hughes, Arroyo Grande
