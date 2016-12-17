Hope for Trump’s climate change policy is small, but there’s a chance

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner Pause

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis