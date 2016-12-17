Time for Americans to learn more about the Constitution, democracy

It seems that our public education system has been remiss in the teaching of civics, as many letter writers like Mr. George Boosz (“Tribune letter writer doesn’t understand the word ‘democracy’ ”, Dec. 3) say that as a democracy, the person who garners the most votes in a presidential election wins. However, we are not a democracy, but a constitutional republic.
Just recite the Pledge of Allegiance with me: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands.” It does not say “and to the democracy for which it stands.” If we were to elect a president based only on a plurality, then those competing for the office would only campaign in the Northeast and California, but the Electoral College ensures that every vote counts, even those in rural Kansas and Montana.
It is a little different in Canada, where the leader of the political party that wins the most House of Commons seats in a Canadian federal election becomes the Prime Minister. This, too, is not a direct election.
Hillsdale College offers a free online course on the Constitution, which is outstanding.
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
