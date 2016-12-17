Nothing can stop multiculturalism in America

The United States is a nation of immigrants. It always was and always will be.
In my opinion, before the next 40 years are up, Americans of African, Hispanic, Asian and Middle Eastern heritage will make up the majority. Americans of European heritage, like myself, will become the minority. This inevitable fate makes many of us angry, worried, concerned and, in many cases, hateful.
No increase in gun sales, hate crimes, attacks on houses of worship, voter suppression and/or intimidation (I could go on) will stop this inevitable course of events. On the contrary, it might accelerate the trend.
Politicians who want to rule and impose their religious beliefs on the nation will no longer be elected to office and will be replaced by people who want to govern the nation.
And if the planet survives greed, thirst for power, disease, and overpopulation, it will not be a white planet, but a brown one with shades of yellow.
Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach
