Trump’s voter suppression may have actually rigged election

We endured two years of torture in this presidential campaign. The very people who claimed it was rigged may have actually rigged it, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Donald Trump’s announced strategy was to suppress votes in the cities. Who could blame people of color if they saw “Make America Hate Again” emblazoned on those white foreheads, and Humpty Dumpty on the wall, “a beautiful wall.”
Hillary Clinton has a more than 2 million vote lead. And again, the questionable areas are in smaller rural areas of a few states. Their combined margin of lead is a fraction of the national vote lead for Clinton. If it had fallen this way favoring Clinton, Trump and the GOP would have raised a huge stink.
Many Trump supporters are saying, “Trump won. Get over it.” Actually, he hasn’t won yet. The vote that really counts in our system is the Electoral College on Monday, and they are not legally bound to vote according to their pledges.
That’s unlikely, so you might want to join the rush to Trump Tower, where Faustian bargains are going fast.
Jim Carlisle, Atascadero
Comments