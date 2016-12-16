The rewards of adopting a road: Nice streets and fresh air

Thank you for publishing Karen Gray’s letter “Upset about litter? Adopt a road” (Nov. 28). A year ago, I, too, was feeling despair with all the litter along Highway 227, just north of Arroyo Grande, near where I live. About that time, I met a woman on The Pike in Arroyo Grande who was wearing a yellow vest, holding a grabber and carrying a big trash bag. I asked her what she was doing. She said she was picking up litter and getting exercise. She was an inspiration to me!
Thanks to her, I am happy to say I now collect litter on a half-mile stretch of Highway 227. To be on the safe side, I go out when the traffic is light and wear a yellow vest. I prefer a short grabber as I find it is easier for picking up the litter and putting it in a big trash bag. The reward for me is seeing how nice that section of highway looks when I drive down it, and the fresh air and exercise are nice too. Happy litter collecting.
Mardi Lloyd Niles, Arroyo Grande
Comments