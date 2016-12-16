Fulks’ use of Arlington Cemetery to demean Trump voters is insulting

I never fail to be amazed at just how vile and low Tom Fulks will go in demeaning and insulting the American voter. His condemnations of the recent national election have truly reached new lows, even for him.
First, The Tribune insults us all by offering Fulks’ “opinion” column as a commentary. This isn’t commentary … he doesn’t explain anything, he offers no proof of his accusations, he doesn’t give documented statements agreeing with his comments nor does he ever even suggest there might be another side to the story. He spouts his bile and rhetoric in the faces of us mere mortals, the readers who pay the bills, by the way, tells us how stupid and uninformed we are and then crawls back in his hole until his next harangue.
Where you ever found this writer is a genuine mystery to many of us locals. For him to now picture Arlington Cemetery with its war-worn, honored residents and to use this beloved national symbol as a way to further demean our vote for Donald Trump is an insult beyond comparison.
Please relieve us of this person.
Jean Halsey, Atascadero
