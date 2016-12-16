It’s up to the Electoral College to keep Trump out of office

I am very concerned, as I know many other people are, over the Electoral College’s choice for president of the USA! I believe that U.S. citizens need to have their opinions heard, and I hope many other local voters do the same. I feel that Donald Trump is not qualified to take on this position, which is about the most influential job in the world! Not having served in the U.S. military or holding public office is a concern, as well as his disrespect of women, people of color, immigrants and Muslims. His overseas businesses are a huge conflict of interest. The Cabinet members he has proposed to join his team also don’t appear to be capable of fulfilling these important jobs!
Therefore, I hope that when the Electoral College takes their final vote on Dec. 19, they will choose to vote as more than 2.5 million voters did and elect Hillary Clinton as our next U.S.A. president! She is very qualified and well-respected as past U.S. senator of New York and former Secretary of State.
Peggy Sharpe, San Luis Obispo
