Trump can make America great for all Americans

First of all, the letter (“Supporters of Donald Trump must insist he denounce KKK, other hate groups,” Nov. 18) implies that because you are a Trump supporter, you support hate groups. That is so very wrong but typical of left-wing bias.
In America, everyone has a right to free speech, even if they do not agree with the left-wing media. That means even the Ku Klux Klan, and also Black Lives Matter. What they do not have is the right to riot, destroy property or call for the killing of police officers. The last eight years have been about dividing up America into individual groups. Us versus them. Trump wants to make America great again for all of Americans.
Give him a chance and let’s see where we are in four years. He is our president now. I believe we all will be pleased come 2020.
Frank Roza, Atascadero
