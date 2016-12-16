Christians harm the Church’s credibility in voting for Trump

I am among the small percentage of evangelical Christians who didn’t vote for Trump. To some, this may seem an oxymoron. To me, it was a logical choice based precisely on my Christian beliefs.
Trump has exhibited a life-long commitment to all that is contrary to a biblical definition of good character and bears no resemblance whatsoever to Christ’s teachings in the Sermon on the Mount. When we hear the words “pure in heart,” “poor in spirit,” “meek,” “merciful” or “peacemaker,” does anyone think of Trump? He publicly mocked a disabled person. He has spouted insensitive, racist rhetoric and has the full-throated support of the KKK and white supremacists. He has vowed to do the “unthinkable” in torturing our enemies and to kill their family members. He equated a woman’s worth to her appearance, and bragged about his numerous adulteress affairs and predatory sexual conquests.
Whatever happened to your cries of “Character matters!” during Bill Clinton’s presidency? Is it any wonder that so many people outside the church now disgustedly view evangelicals as hypocrites who turned a blind eye to racism, sexism and prejudice toward immigrants and refugees? You sided with a bully when it mattered the most.
Don Volle, Paso Robles
Comments