Letters to the Editor

December 15, 2016 7:54 PM

‘Calexit’ supporters should leave California to people who love it

It was with interest I saw your front Insight page reprinted from The Sacramento Bee (“Wanna get away? Calexit secession plan possible, but it faces huge hurdles,” Dec. 2). I, as a third-generation native Californian (my children fourth generation, their children fifth generation), applaud their plan to secede from the Union.

The only correction I would make to their plan is for them to go and leave us alone and happy in our beautiful state. I will be happy to help them pack and will wave goodbye to them and hope they will find happiness somewhere else.

Eleanor Kinsella, Arroyo Grande

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos