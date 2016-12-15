‘Calexit’ supporters should leave California to people who love it

It was with interest I saw your front Insight page reprinted from The Sacramento Bee (“Wanna get away? Calexit secession plan possible, but it faces huge hurdles,” Dec. 2). I, as a third-generation native Californian (my children fourth generation, their children fifth generation), applaud their plan to secede from the Union.
The only correction I would make to their plan is for them to go and leave us alone and happy in our beautiful state. I will be happy to help them pack and will wave goodbye to them and hope they will find happiness somewhere else.
Eleanor Kinsella, Arroyo Grande
