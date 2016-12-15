Columnist Matthew Hoy demonstrates the irony of intolerance

I was astounded by an opinion piece by neoconservative Matthew Hoy (“Democrats and the news media don’t want to learn anything from the election”).
In his Dec. 4 Orwellian rant, he accuses the left (progressives) of being intolerant … for being intolerant of intolerance. His “new speak” opinion is that we should be tolerant of those who espouse hate speech and discrimination against minorities and gays. I find it so bizarre this “Brave New World” into which we are heading.
David G. Graham, Atascadero
