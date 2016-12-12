We must ally together to prevent hate and violence

In light of Sandra Duerr’s editorial about hate speech, I have found a hopeful sign (“SLO County isn’t immune to hate speech,” Nov. 26).
Though I have serious disagreements with the incoming administration, I have found some items that I think we can agree on. In his “60 Minutes” interview, Donald Trump was convinced by the reporter that there were indeed acts of hate, intimidation and violence done in his name. He turned squarely to the camera and said, “Stop it!” I sincerely appreciate this call to his constituents. In recent conversations with Trump supporters, we have been able to come to the agreement that actions using intimidation or whose aim is hate and violence have no part in public discourse.
I would call on all people of good faith, especially those of religious faith, to join me in this call. My Unitarian Universalist faith calls me to stand on the side of love for all; fiercely at times, but never to harm. Ideally, we would come to a place of civil and respectful dialogue. First, let us ally with each other to prevent hate, intimidation and violence.
Ken Hill, Arroyo Grande
