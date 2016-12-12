Rather than rally, Americans will overcome following Trump victory

Hey, Marc A. Thiessen, no!
That answers your presumptuous and clueless opening question (“ ‘Hamilton’ and the implosion of the left,” Nov. 23). Rally the country around a hateful, vulgar, childish demagogue?
Now I have a question for you: What is more “coastal elite” than a silver spoon sucking, New York City billionaire?
“Elite” and “coastal elite” are obviously just code for “educated” and we all know of the right’s hostility for smart, aware people who recognize a con when they see one. The big con here being control the message (corporate media), decimate public education, reduce the uneducated working class to subsistence wages, vilify the “elites” with demagoguery, gerrymander strategically, rub hands together gleefully as the uneducated masses fall into lock/goose step with the fake populist, charlatan Donald Trump.
Now take that smug smirk back to whatever bunker the American Enterprise Institute operates out of and enjoy your “victory.” You’ve conquered the dumb now go and gird for a real battle. The light and enlightened shall eventually overcome.
Michael S. Miller, Arroyo Grande
