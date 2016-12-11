Dictionary’s definition of ‘racist’ shines light on miscommunications

A word has been echoing around a lot lately in relation to Donald Trump and his supporters: racist. After listening to the repeated accusals and denials ad nauseum, I started to doubt my own understanding of what the word meant, so I looked it up.
Merriam-Webster gives three definitions, and I suspect that the people saying Trump et al. are racist are referring to the third definition: “racial prejudice or discrimination.”
People that deny being racist are thinking of the first definition: “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”
The first definition of “inherent superiority” is quite narrow, and few fit the definition, while the third definition of “prejudice or discrimination” is much broader, with many slipping into the definition.
I don’t write this to draw conclusions or make accusations; only to cast some light on the discussion.
On a slightly different note, I wonder if it is possible to support someone with racist positions without being racist themselves?
God bless us all.
Stu Wetherbe, San Luis Obispo
