Jan Marx’s leadership has helped San Luis Obispo thrive

Having resided in San Luis Obispo since the early 1970s, I’ve seen the city through both positive and challenging periods. Without qualification, the past decade marks the high point of the city as an exceptional place to live, work and play. While the city has recently received national recognition, most California cities have experienced a decline in the quality of life for their residents.
It isn’t by chance that the city’s appeal has grown exponentially. City leadership has been a factor, notably Jan Marx’ six years as mayor. A few examples: whereas most county cities are scrambling for drought security, the city of SLO is safer, with approximately five years of stored water in three reservoirs.
Nearly 7,000 acres are in the city’s Open Space program. The Greenbelt Protection Program has created 35 miles of trails. The city’s budget is balanced with no cuts and a healthy reserve, billboards were removed from Santa Barbara Street, discourse remains civil at City Hall and so much more.
I was disappointed when Jan Marx was narrowly defeated last month. City governance would have benefited by her experience and temperament. Fortunately, the city will continue to benefit from her contributions.
John Snetsinger, San Luis Obispo
