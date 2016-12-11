Great photography can spur care for the planet

If the only item in The Tribune each day were a photo by Tribune photographers, I’d still keep renewing my subscription.
This morning (Nov. 30, 3A) Joe Johnston’s photograph of the sunset sets a high standard once again for aesthetic excellence and ecological sensibility.
Getting us humans to understand and engage climate change, protection of land, water, air, life, and the sheer beauty of our Earth-home requires hard work. Add to that the artist’s gift, and hope gets a big boost. Thank you!
Elizabeth Bettenhausen, Cambria
