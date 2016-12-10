Grover is included in post-Diablo recovery planning

In recent days, Grover Beach residents may have seen something about the proposed settlement between PG&E and local governments regarding closure of Diablo Canyon and wondered why the city did not participate in the process. Rest assured, we are participating in the overall process to address economic impacts and are looking out for the city’s interests. Grover Beach kept in mind the free-enterprise system and chose not to be subjected to unknown and ongoing legal expenses associated with the initial action.
The SLO County Economic Vitality Corporation, with Grover as a member, is preparing an economic impact analysis to identify strategies for our regional economy to adapt to the loss of the plant. The city is actively engaged in this collaborative process to best represent Grover Beach. We feel this is the appropriate spot to discuss these potential impacts and it may lead to support beyond the $192,000 allocated to the city by the county from the proposed settlement funds.
This is the beginning of a long process and Grover Beach is ready, willing and able to participate with PG&E, the county and other local cities in support of a stronger regional economy.
Jeff Lee, mayor pro tem, Grover Beach
