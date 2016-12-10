Thanks to Shelly Higginbotham for her dedication to Pismo Beach

We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our outgoing mayor, Shelly Higginbotham, for the years of service that she has given the city of Pismo Beach — first as a council member, and second as mayor. Shelly has always had her constituents’ best interests at heart. She has gone above and beyond to serve the city foremost, and given more than is asked. Since we know Shelly personally as a dear friend, we have witnessed the many hours she gave to improve the city.
Shelly, thank you for giving so much of yourself to serve us unselfishly. You will be missed.
Sharon and Norman Beko, Pismo Beach
