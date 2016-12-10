It would be wonderful to see an unencumbered third party in the U.S.

I think I would like to join the chorus in wishing now for a new third party.
We already have a number of minor parties, but they are all just more extreme examples of the Democratic and Republican parties.
From what I have read and heard since the presidential election, the Democrats still don’t get it, or at least pretend not to, so we can expect no real change there.
I would love to see a party instead that uses reason and pragmatism in creating policy and programs, as opposed to the greed and illogical emotional appeals that underlie many liberal and conservative positions. I would like to see a party that doesn’t kowtow to particular special interest groups. These groups include “Wall Street,” the medical, pharmaceutical, insurance, chemical, energy, high-tech, etc., establishments, Big Agriculture, the military-industrial complex and other corporate business interests, the rich, labor groups, racial and ethnic groups, religious groups, gender organizations and the numerous other special interest groups in our society. I would like to see a party that instead treats every U.S. citizen as equally important and creates laws and policies to democratically benefit the country as a whole. This would be wonderful to see.
Gerald Manata, Paso Robles
Comments