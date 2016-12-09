PathPoint extends gratitude for sparking seasonal glow in SLO County

The people attending PathPoint in the Five Cities area focus on individual growth along with creating opportunities to contribute to the local community. They volunteer for other nonprofits and create items for persons in need during the holiday season to “give thanks” to the community that supports them as they work throughout the year on increasing their social, life, academic and vocational skills.
PathPoint’s Five Cities staff schedules a Thanksgiving luncheon to remind the individuals we support that they too are worthy of receiving as well as giving. To do this, we solicit help from businesses in the community and note that we truly appreciate your assistance. Thank you, Brookshire Farms, Trader Joe’s and CJ’s Café.
There are moments when we are truly inspired by others in life, and I wish to share one of those. When Kathy Essen of CJ’s Café was approached, her immediate reaction was to say, “Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to help. It is an honor.” I shared this with PathPoint staff, and the reaction sparked a glow that we are carrying through the season.
I thought that sharing this light might assist in brightening the season for others.
Happy holidays!
Laurie Magorian, PathPoint services coordinator, Grover Beach
