What would President-elect Donald Trump share with Jesus?

What would Jesus prefer?
Our future president in 2005, after bragging about groping women and needing Tic Tacs, bragged: “When you’re a star, they let you get away with anything!” He has further bragged about changing everything he thinks is broken using his financial finesse, stabilizing his white world vision, reinstituting torture, building a bigger war machine to wipe out ISIS cancer everywhere, denying that the planet’s environment is on red alert, and hiring the only friends he has to run our federal agencies.
Donald Trump, what would Jesus share with you, if you had time away from your Trumpland ego? Make America a jewel for justice, freedom of belief, compassion, enoughness and equity. Amen.
Linda Owen, Los Osos
