John Kerry called for a movement — there’s one in SLO

“We need to get more people to engage.”
That statement was recently made by Secretary of State John Kerry (“Kerry talks climate change in Antarctica,” The Tribune, Nov. 12). He was referring to the urgency for more concern about the risk of rising sea levels worldwide from melting polar ice. As scientists know, this is just one of the many serious impacts on our planet caused by the increasing CO2 levels in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels.
Kerry also said, “We need to get more of a movement going.” There is already a “movement going” right here in San Luis Obispo County. It is Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan group of volunteers dedicated to preserving a livable world. Citizen Climate Lobby’s one focus is to work for passage of legislation at the national level that places a fee on carbon emissions. The revenue collected would then be paid as a dividend to each citizen. This solution is good for the environment and good for the economy.
Read more about carbon fee and dividend at www.citizensclimatelobby.org, and learn how you can “engage” and become part of the “movement” right here in the county.
Karen Wiles, San Luis Obispo
