Trump’s election speaks volumes about U.S. — and it’s not pretty

I am a patriot. I love the USA. My roots in this country are deep. I am a Mayflower descendant, my ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War. I served in Vietnam. My family and I have been in America for about 400 years and answered America’s call to duty since the Revolution, so for what I’m about to say, you who wish to respond with “America, love it or leave it” can just stuff it. This is my country, and I’m not going anywhere.
Today I am profoundly ashamed to be be an American. You can be a patriot and still be ashamed of the behavior of your countrymen. In Donald Trump, we’ve managed to elect a leader who has given voice to the worst in us. He has publicly stoked racism, homophobia, misogyny and religious intolerance for political gain. There is no debate that he is all of these heinous things and more. And yet, somehow, enough of you fellow citizens thought it was OK to overlook all of that and elect him our president. That fact speaks volumes about us, and it’s not pretty.
Mike Miller, Paso Robles
